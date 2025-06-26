Maxar Intelligence has unveiled its persistent monitoring technology called Sentry to deliver predictive intelligence on a global scale.

What Is Sentry?

The Colorado-based provider of secure geospatial insights said Wednesday Sentry is a first-of-its-kind technology designed to deliver continuous and wide-scale geospatial monitoring. It provides users with operational and threat intelligence that can be leveraged for real-time advantage in decision-making.

The Sentry suite leverages artificial intelligence to achieve a high level of closed-loop spatial intelligence for monitoring hundreds of areas worldwide. The AI capabilities integrated into the Sentry include multi-source constellation orchestration, geospatial fusion and advanced machine learning models for automated analytics. The technology is meant to anticipate threats, safeguard industrial infrastructure and address similar defense challenges.

The suite includes Site Sentry, which monitors shipyards, airports, urban centers, and other areas across land and sea. Maritime Sentry is designed for extensive marine surveillance, simultaneously tracking vessel activity across thousands of square kilometers of ocean and in port. Sentry operates using three core automated technologies: tasking, production, and analytics.