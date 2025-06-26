in News, Space

Maxar Introduces AI-Powered Sentry Persistent Monitoring Platform

Logo / maxar.com
Maxar Unveils its new Sentry persistent monitoring platform
Maxar Technologies has launched Sentry, an AI-powered persistent monitoring platform for enhanced global monitoring.

Maxar Intelligence has unveiled its persistent monitoring technology called Sentry to deliver predictive intelligence on a global scale.

What Is Sentry?

The Colorado-based provider of secure geospatial insights said Wednesday Sentry is a first-of-its-kind technology designed to deliver continuous and wide-scale geospatial monitoring. It provides users with operational and threat intelligence that can be leveraged for real-time advantage in decision-making.

The Sentry suite leverages artificial intelligence to achieve a high level of closed-loop spatial intelligence for monitoring hundreds of areas worldwide. The AI capabilities integrated into the Sentry include multi-source constellation orchestration, geospatial fusion and advanced machine learning models for automated analytics. The technology is meant to anticipate threats, safeguard industrial infrastructure and address similar defense challenges.

The suite includes Site Sentry, which monitors shipyards, airports, urban centers, and other areas across land and sea. Maritime Sentry is designed for extensive marine surveillance, simultaneously tracking vessel activity across thousands of square kilometers of ocean and in port. Sentry operates using three core automated technologies: tasking, production, and analytics.

Dan Smoot, CEO of Maxar Intelligence, stated, “Sentry makes it possible to use the full potential of space to deliver predictive intelligence at global scale. Sentry uses AI and ML to drive automation across the entire sensor-to-decision system, unlocking sensor integration at a scale that hasn’t been done before.”

