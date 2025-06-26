Deltek has launched its new artificial intelligence-powered capabilities within its GovWin IQ platform as part of a multi-phase initiative to enhance the government contracting lifecycle.

The enterprise software and information services company said Wednesday the rollout of the new features marks the initial phase of the initiative to reconfigure how government contractors identify, bid and secure new business opportunities.

New GovWin IQ Capabilities

The GovWin IQ enhancements combine AI automation and knowledge of seasoned analysts to empower contractors to operate with greater speed and intelligence. With these enhancements, GovWin IQ acts more like an intelligent research assistant, delivering the information needed by proposal and business development teams. The new AI-powered capabilities include:

Ask Dela Opportunity Chat allows teams to ask about government opportunities and get real-time, actionable answers that will help them qualify leads and allocate resources.

AI-Powered Proposal Outlines provide proposal teams with basic and annotated AI-generated outlines they can use to develop their unique proposals. It also saves hours of manual work by creating response frameworks from solicitation documents while fostering a unified strategy.

Upcoming Deltek Proposal Development Tool

Deltek will also preview in November an AI-powered proposal tool that combines the qualities of GovWin IQ and the Costpoint enterprise resource planning software.

“We’re not just improving proposal development, we’re reinventing it by combining deep industry expertise with powerful emerging tech,” Kevin Plexico , senior vice president of information solutions at Deltek, a six-time Wash100 Award winner and a GovCon Expert, said regarding the upcoming tool.

“This is a significant shift for the industry and our solutions, and we believe this will fundamentally change how our customers compete and grow in the GovCon space,” Plexico added.