Telos has announced that airline passengers across the United States can now tap its 350 PreCheck enrollment stations in 38 states, and that it will add more locations in 2025.

The company said Monday it opened 41 new PreCheck enrollment centers in May, with another 41 as of June 23. The centers’ operating hours for enrollment and renewals are also being extended.

What Are PreCheck’s Advantages?

A PreCheck enrollment enables passengers to keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on during checks by officers of the Transportation Security Administration. PreCheck enrollees can also retain electronic devices and 3-1-1 compliant liquids on their carry-on luggage, helping enable faster TSA security checks.

Passengers can pre-enroll on the Telos facility online or at Office Depot Stores and other company partner locations.

Remarks by Telos’ John Wood

John Wood, Telos CEO and chairman, conveyed the company’s delight in the convenience that “millions of Americans” derive from the PreCheck enrollment network’s expansion.

“Every minute matters during your travel day, and TSA PreCheck will help to streamline your travel experience,” the company’s head remarked.