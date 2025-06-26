Steve Sullivan, former vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s strike division, will join Boeing to lead its Air Force One VC-25B program, Breaking Defense reported. Jamie Burgess, vice president of Boeing’s bombers, mobility and surveillance division, made the announcement in an email sent to company employees.

Burgess described Sullivan as a “strategic leader with extensive experience in program management.” The incoming Air Force One program head played a key role in the development of the B-21 bomber and the X-47B experimental combat drone. He will join Boeing amid program delays brought by major design issues and labor shortages, among other challenges.

What Is the Air Force One VC-25B Program?

The Air Force One VC-25B program will deliver two units of Boeing 747-8i military version jets to replace the current Boeing 747-200 aircraft, designated VC-25A, for presidential usage, Simple Flying reported.

VC-25A has flown U.S. presidents since 1990. To address capability gaps, rising maintenance costs and parts obsolescence associated with VC-25A, the U.S. Air Force ordered two Boeing 747-8i jets, which will be designated VC-25B.

Boeing originally built the two Boeing 747-8i units for Russian airline Transaero, but the airline filed for bankruptcy prior to the aircraft delivery. With the Air Force selecting the aircraft to replace VC-25A, Boeing started modifying the new jets at its Texas facility, equipping them with better capabilities in terms of range and cruise speed than their predecessor.

Air Force One VC-25B Program Leadership Change

Sullivan will replace Greg Coffey, who was appointed as vice president and program manager of the VC-25B program in September 2024. Coffey will become the deputy program manager for the T-7A program, which develops the Air Force’s next training jet, under Boeing’s air dominance division.