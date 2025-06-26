in Executive Moves, News

Former Northrop Executive Steve Sullivan to Lead Boeing’s Air Force One Program

Logo / boeing.com
Former Northrop Grumman executive Steve Sullivan to join Boeing as Air Force One program lead.
Boeing names former Northrop Grumman executive Steve Sullivan as the new Air Force One program lead.

Steve Sullivan, former vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman’s strike division, will join Boeing to lead its Air Force One VC-25B program, Breaking Defense reported. Jamie Burgess, vice president of Boeing’s bombers, mobility and surveillance division, made the announcement in an email sent to company employees.

Burgess described Sullivan as a “strategic leader with extensive experience in program management.” The incoming Air Force One program head played a key role in the development of the B-21 bomber and the X-47B experimental combat drone. He will join Boeing amid program delays brought by major design issues and labor shortages, among other challenges.

What Is the Air Force One VC-25B Program?

The Air Force One VC-25B program will deliver two units of Boeing 747-8i military version jets to replace the current Boeing 747-200 aircraft, designated VC-25A, for presidential usage, Simple Flying reported.

VC-25A has flown U.S. presidents since 1990. To address capability gaps, rising maintenance costs and parts obsolescence associated with VC-25A, the U.S. Air Force ordered two Boeing 747-8i jets, which will be designated VC-25B.

Boeing originally built the two Boeing 747-8i units for Russian airline Transaero, but the airline filed for bankruptcy prior to the aircraft delivery. With the Air Force selecting the aircraft to replace VC-25A, Boeing started modifying the new jets at its Texas facility, equipping them with better capabilities in terms of range and cruise speed than their predecessor.

Air Force One VC-25B Program Leadership Change

Sullivan will replace Greg Coffey, who was appointed as vice president and program manager of the VC-25B program in September 2024. Coffey will become the deputy program manager for the T-7A program, which develops the Air Force’s next training jet, under Boeing’s air dominance division.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

The Air Force has issued a multiple-award contract for the modernization of Robins AFB's network infrastructure.
Robins Air Force Base to Modernize Internet Network Infrastructure Under $85M Contract Award
Chenega Agile Real-Time Solutions President Torie Williams discussed DISA's move to align priorities with budgetary cycles
Torie Williams on Aligning DISA Priorities With Budgetary Cycles