Robins Air Force Base to Modernize Internet Network Infrastructure Under $85M Contract Award

The Air Force has issued a multiple-award contract for the modernization of Robins AFB's network infrastructure.
Five companies will modernize the Robins Air Force Base's internet network infrastructure under an $85 million contract.

The U.S. Air Force has tapped five companies for the deployment of Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router network infrastructure at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

The awardees of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract, valued a maximum of approximately $84.5 million, are Colossal Contracting, FedData Technology, DISYS Solutions, GovSmart and Sterling Computers, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Network Infrastructure Contract Terms

The multiple-award contract calls for the purchase of infrastructure hardware and warranty services for the installations. The companies’ work at Robins AFB is expected for completion by June 24, 2030.

The Air Force Sustainment Center, Operational Contracting Branch, Robins AFB, is the contracting activity of the competitive procurement that received five offers.

