The U.S. Air Force has tapped five companies for the deployment of Secret Internet Protocol Router and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router network infrastructure at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

The awardees of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite‐quantity contract, valued a maximum of approximately $84.5 million, are Colossal Contracting, FedData Technology, DISYS Solutions, GovSmart and Sterling Computers, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Network Infrastructure Contract Terms

The multiple-award contract calls for the purchase of infrastructure hardware and warranty services for the installations. The companies’ work at Robins AFB is expected for completion by June 24, 2030.

The Air Force Sustainment Center, Operational Contracting Branch, Robins AFB, is the contracting activity of the competitive procurement that received five offers.