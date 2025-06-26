AI object storage provider MinIO has appointed Cameron Chehreh, a previous Wash100 Award winner, as president and general manager of the company’s newly-launched government business, and has named Deep Grewal as vice president of federal.

MinIO said Thursday that its government business will bring on-premise and private cloud capabilities to government agency customers in support of their artificial intelligence initiatives.

Remarks by MinIO Government President

“Government IT leaders recognize the need for the flexibility and functionality of the cloud operating model, but are quickly realizing that storing data in sovereign clouds is the path forward,” said Chehreh.

“There is a resurgence to on-premises via private cloud environments as well as a federated architecture emerging for tactical environments and this is exactly why MinIO’s software centric architecture enables organizations to leverage their existing cloud investments and simultaneously satisfy the security requirements necessary for sovereign data on premise,” Chehreh added.

Leading MinIO Government Efforts

As part of MinIO Government, Chehreh and Grewal will help guide the company’s strategic investments in the government market.

Before MinIO, Chehreh was VP and GM of the worldwide public sector at Intel.

He has held senior technology leadership roles at several companies, including Dell Technologies, General Dynamics Information Technology and Northrop Grumman.

Grewal most recently served as global public sector lead at AMD.

The federal IT industry executive also held business development and sales leadership positions at Intel Capital, Amazon Web Services, VMware, Nokia, Motorola Solutions and Cisco Systems, among other tech companies.