Virtualitics Adds Steve Dennis to Advisory Board

Steve Dennis
Steve Dennis. The veteran tech leader has joined the advisory board of Virtualitics.
Steve Dennis, Member Advisory Board, Virtualitics

Virtualitics has appointed Steve Dennis, a veteran technology leader, to its board of advisers.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the move, the company said Dennis has over four decades of experience in emerging computing technologies across both public and private sectors.

In his new role, he will provide strategic guidance to help Virtualitics expand its impact across mission-critical domains.

Who Is Steve Dennis?

Dennis has spent more than 45 years developing emerging computing technology and delivering mission automation capabilities. 

He served as the inaugural director of the Advanced Computing Technology Center at the Department of Homeland Security, where he led the creation of new capabilities for cybersecurity, law enforcement, disaster response, counterterrorism, security and public safety. He also served as technical director at the Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The University of Maryland and Clemson University alumnus has extensive experience in the private sector, leading emerging technology product development and delivery efforts across diverse markets.

The member of Virtualitics’ advisory board is a professor of practice in computer science and Visiting Fellow at the University of Miami’s Frost Institute for Data Science and Computing.

Dennis is also a principal investigator at the International Computer Science Institute in Berkeley, California.

Written by Jane Edwards

