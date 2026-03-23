Valiantys Federal Announces DISA IL5 Hosting Readiness

Valiantys Federal has announced that its hosting environment meets the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level 5, or IL5, requirements.

In a LinkedIn post, the company said its IL5-ready environment supports mission-critical defense workloads by providing the security, isolation and control required for sensitive government systems.

The move to operate at DISA IL5 reflects the growing demand for secure, mission-ready cloud environments across defense. Attend the 2026 Cyber Summit and join leaders as they discuss cybersecurity strategies, compliance and other mission-critical capabilities to strengthen agencies’ cybersecurity posture. Register now!

What Is DISA IL5 Readiness?

DISA IL5 represents a high-security designation under the Department of War’s Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide and is intended for environments that handle controlled unclassified information and national security systems.

Valiantys Federal described IL5 readiness as a baseline requirement for environments where data sensitivity is non-negotiable, systems must operate under constraint and compliance must align with operational performance.

What Does Valiantys Federal Do?

Valiantys Federal helps federal, state and local government agencies modernize their work by implementing secure, compliant DevSecOps tools, Atlassian and GitLab platforms and digital transformation strategies to improve security and efficiency and facilitate collaboration for mission-critical projects.

The company also offers hosting, migration support, licensing and consulting and professional services.

Apnatomy joined Valiantys Federal as part of a move to align capabilities and deliver integrated technology platforms to government customers through a single provider.

In an Executive Spotlight interview, Wade Allen, director of sales at Valiantys Federal, spoke about how artificial intelligence efforts are moving beyond pilot programs; highlighted the company’s focus on DevSecOps as a core area of expertise; outlined key challenges tied to building generative AI tools for defense use; and addressed the growing emphasis on outcomes-based contracting in the current business landscape.