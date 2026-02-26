Tychon has partnered with HCLSoftware to integrate its Automated Cryptography Discovery and Inventory, or ACDI, technology into the HCL BigFix platform to expand the delivery of quantum-readiness capabilities to government agencies and commercial enterprises.

What Is Tychon ACDI?

Tychon said Wednesday ACDI is a technology platform designed to identify and catalog cryptographic components directly from enterprise endpoints.

ACDI detects cryptographic libraries, protocols, certificates and algorithms across distributed systems. The platform maps discovered assets to business criticality and compliance requirements to support prioritization of remediation efforts. ACDI also supports alignment with emerging post-quantum cryptography standards and related federal guidance.

Tychon President Eric Whittleton said the partnership brings the company’s cryptographic discovery technology to public- and private-sector agencies through the BigFix platform, providing visibility to help organizations address quantum-related risks and compliance requirements at enterprise scale.

What Did Tychon Co-Founder Aaron Faulkner Say About the HCLSoftware Partnership?

“Our founders came from the U.S. Department of War, where we saw firsthand the complexity of managing cryptography at scale in mission-critical environments,” said Aaron Faulkner, co-founder of Tychon. “We built Tychon to bring that same level of cryptographic situational awareness to any organization, regardless of size or sector. This partnership with HCLSoftware accomplishes exactly that.”

Faulkner added that HCLSoftware selected Tychon for the endpoint-sourced cryptographic intelligence capabilities of its ACDI platform.

What Is HCL BigFix?

HCL BigFix is an endpoint management and automation platform offered by HCLSoftware, the software division of HCLTech.

According to the company, the artificial intelligence-powered platform helps organizations discover, manage and remediate endpoints across on-premises and cloud environments and supports patching, compliance and automation capabilities.

What Is Tychon?

Tychon is a Fairfax, Virginia-based cybersecurity company that develops technologies focused on cryptographic visibility, configuration management and post-quantum readiness. Its product suite, including TYCHON Enterprise and TYCHON Quantum Readiness, collects data directly from endpoints to help security and IT teams detect risk, validate compliance and prioritize remediation in large and mission-critical environments.

In March 2025, Tychon joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence’s post-quantum cryptography consortium to raise awareness and develop practices to facilitate the transition to post-quantum algorithms.