in Executive Moves, News

Radiance Technologies Appoints Former SAIC CEO Tony Moraco as Board Member

Tony Moraco/radiancetech.com
Tony Moraco. The former SAIC CEO has joined the Radiance Technologies board of directors.
Tony Moraco, Board Member, Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies has named former SAIC CEO Tony Moraco to its board of directors. A six-time Wash100 Award winner, Moraco can contribute to the board his long-time experience in national security, space systems, cybersecurity and government contracting, Radiance Technologies said Tuesday.

Roles Performed at SAIC, Boeing

Moraco joined SAIC in 2006 and oversaw its split in 2013 into Leidos and a new SAIC focused on government services, which he would lead as CEO until 2019.

Before SAIC, he had a six-year stint as deputy general manager of mission systems in Boeing, where his roles included serving in the company’s space and intelligence systems and Phantom Works units. 

Moraco started his career at Autometric in 1984, where he worked for 16 years, advancing to senior vice president for corporate development before Boeing acquired the company in 2000.

Incumbent Curtis-Wright Director

After retiring from SAIC, he extended consultancy services to private equity firms and GLG, a global insight network. Curtiss-Wright also appointed him to its board of directors in 2021, serving in the board’s committees on finance and HR & compensation.

Bill Bailey, Radiance’s CEO, conveyed the company’s excitement in having Monaco in the board. “He’s been through the battles of growing and transforming major defense companies, and that’s exactly the kind of real-world experience we need as we continue scaling our business and serving our customers,” Bailey remarked.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

CGI Federal logo / cgi.com
CGI publishes blog post on mature AI ecosystem
CGI Says Organizations Must Treat AI as Part of Ecosystem
Tom Watson/Serco
Tom Watson. Serco Inc.'s CEO commented on USX-1 Defiant, which is bound soon for an extended at-sea demo.
Serco Inc.’s Autonomous Vessel Heading for At-Sea Demo