Radiance Technologies has named former SAIC CEO Tony Moraco to its board of directors. A six-time Wash100 Award winner, Moraco can contribute to the board his long-time experience in national security, space systems, cybersecurity and government contracting, Radiance Technologies said Tuesday.

Roles Performed at SAIC, Boeing

Moraco joined SAIC in 2006 and oversaw its split in 2013 into Leidos and a new SAIC focused on government services, which he would lead as CEO until 2019.

Before SAIC, he had a six-year stint as deputy general manager of mission systems in Boeing, where his roles included serving in the company’s space and intelligence systems and Phantom Works units.

Moraco started his career at Autometric in 1984, where he worked for 16 years, advancing to senior vice president for corporate development before Boeing acquired the company in 2000.

Incumbent Curtis-Wright Director

After retiring from SAIC, he extended consultancy services to private equity firms and GLG, a global insight network. Curtiss-Wright also appointed him to its board of directors in 2021, serving in the board’s committees on finance and HR & compensation.

Bill Bailey, Radiance’s CEO, conveyed the company’s excitement in having Monaco in the board. “He’s been through the battles of growing and transforming major defense companies, and that’s exactly the kind of real-world experience we need as we continue scaling our business and serving our customers,” Bailey remarked.