Seasoned defense sector executive Tom Kubit has announced on LinkedIn his appointment as vice president of military aircraft systems at SNC. Joining the aerospace and national security company makes him “excited and humbled,” he said in a LinkedIn post Monday.

Prior Stints at Raytheon and L3 Harris

Immediately before his SNC appointment, Kubit worked for over two years at Raytheon, serving last as its strategic capture director.

He also had a previous stint of more than three years at L3Harris Technologies, with his last role as portfolio program director of the company’s portfolio of advanced electronics hardware and Agile software for next-generation mission systems.

Aviation Sector and USAF Experience

Early in his private sector career, Kubit worked as business development program manager for three years at Northrop Grumman and as business unit manager at Eaton Aerospace for over two years.

Before joining the private industry, he served in active duty for 10 years as a U.S. Air Force commissioned officer and enlisted airman. His USAF track record includes serving as weapons development program manager.