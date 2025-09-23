in Artificial Intelligence, Government Technology

Parry Labs Unveils New AI-Powered Mission-Computing System

Dave Walsh, Parry Labs CTO. Parry Labs has unveiled the Forge Boss dual-compute system.
Dave Walsh, Chief Technology Officer, Parry Labs

Defense technology company Parry Labs is launching a new module in its Forge mission-computing family, featuring a compact, rugged design and combining advanced signal processing with artificial intelligence acceleration. Called Forge Boss, the dual-compute system will be available to defense customers starting in the first quarter of 2026, the company said Monday.

The new system helps customers upgrade various defense-related systems like those for electronic warfare, radar and command and control.

Next-Gen Edge Computing Tool

“Forge Boss is a milestone in next-generation computing for the warfighter,” said Dave Walsh, Parry Labs’ chief technology officer.

“By uniting high-speed FPGA processing with embedded AI in a rugged 3U form factor, we are giving our customers a future-proof foundation for mission compute, EW, C2 and autonomy at the edge,” the company executive stressed.

Forge Boss was developed to comply with defense standards on Sensor Open Systems Architecture and the C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards.

The company added that it will keep growing the Forge product line with VPX and VNX+ small form factor offerings, building a portfolio of modular solutions that pair advanced processing architectures with open standards compliance.

Written by Arthur McMiler

