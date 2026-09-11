Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh, a past Wash100 Award winner, has joined WestExec Advisors as principal

Haugh most recently served as commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency

Haugh said he is excited to join WestExec and help clients understand cyber threats and how to stay ahead of them

Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Timothy Haugh has been named a principal at WestExec Advisors. The strategic advisory firm said Thursday that Haugh, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, joins a team of cyber and technology experts that includes individuals who have served in the government as well.

Who Is Timothy Haugh?

Haugh most recently served as commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency, serving as the national manager for all federal government national security systems and leading Department of War cyber operations.

In August 2025, following his departure from government service, Haugh was named a distinguished fellow in residence within the Security Studies Program at the School of Foreign Service in Georgetown University. The role tasks him to work with faculty, share insights on national security and mentor students, with a focus on those studying cyber and intelligence.

And this September, Haugh joined the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science as senior fellow in the Schlein Center for Cybersecurity and adjunct professor in the Department of Computer and Information Science. He was also named distinguished visiting fellow at Perry World House, a fellow of the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School and a strategic adviser to Penn Medicine.

He is also a trustee at the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation and holds advisory roles at multiple companies.

What Did Haugh Say About His New Role?

Commenting on his appointment as WestExec principal, Haugh said, “Cyber has moved from a technical concern to a core business and national security issue, and the line between the two keeps getting thinner. Throughout my career, I saw how much stronger our defenses were when government and industry were actually working the problem together. I’m excited to join WestExec to help clients understand where the threats are heading and build the resilience to stay ahead of them.”

For her part, WestExec Advisors Co-Founder and Managing Partner Michèle Flournoy described Haugh as “an exceptional leader” who knows how cyber threats are evolving and how organizations can stay resilient.

“We are excited to welcome General Haugh and build on WestExec’s already deep bench of cybersecurity and intelligence experts to help businesses navigate today’s most complex and pressing challenges,” Michèle Flournoy said.