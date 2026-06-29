The Space Force is requesting $1.5 billion in RDT&E for Next-Gen OPIR in FY27, up from $1.4 billion in FY26, and $144.4 million for the EO/IR Weather System, more than double its $69.8 million allocation in FY26

The service is also pursuing initiatives that strengthen space domain awareness, such as the TacRS, RG-XX and MOSSAIC programs

At the 2026 Air and Space Summit , the Air Force’s space acquisition leader Tom Ainsworth will deliver a keynote, while SDA Director GP Sandhoo will join a panel

Earth’s orbit has become a contested environment, with adversaries building space infrastructure that endangers U.S. national security. To remain ahead of evolving threats, the Space Force has requested major funding boosts for next-generation space capabilities that aim to ensure that the United States can monitor, detect, track, deter and, if needed, respond to threats.

From next-generation missile tracking and advanced weather forecasting to space situational awareness initiatives, the Space Force is making massive investments in fiscal 2027 to secure a technological edge over adversaries and maintain total orbital dominance.

Gain a better understanding of the Space Force’s FY27 budget request and the service’s planned technology investments during Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration Tom Ainsworth’s keynote at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. The event will be attended by top Air Force and Space Force leaders and industry executives who will discuss evolving acquisition strategies and priorities, and explore the new technologies that empower warfighters to operate and dominate on the modern battlefield. Sign up today to catch Ainsworth’s keynote!

What Is the Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared Program?

The Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared, also known as Next-Gen OPIR, program aims to develop a satellite constellation that can deliver resilient missile warning, tracking and defense from orbit. The constellation is designed to serve as the successor to the Space-Based Infrared System, or SBIRS, a legacy missile warning system that has been operational for decades.

The Space Systems Command plans to launch three satellites in geosynchronous orbit, or GEO, to cover mid-latitudes and two satellites in highly elliptical orbit to monitor the northern polar region. The command initially scheduled the launch of the first Next-Gen OPIR polar satellite in 2028 .

Next-Gen OPIR FY27 Budget

In its fiscal 2027 budget request, the Space Force asked Congress for $1.5 billion in total research, development, test and evaluation on Next-Gen OPIR, an increase from the $1.4 billion the service received for the effort in FY26 , Breaking Defense reported.

If approved, the funding will cover the continued development of ground systems and satellites.

However, according to budget documents, the Space Force zeroed out funding for the deployment of two Next-Gen OPIR satellites into orbit by 2030. The service has also not allocated funding for the Next-Gen OPIR polar program, which will send satellites to provide missile warning and tracking in the northern polar region, in FY27, noting that the Resilient Missile Warning/Missile Tracking in low Earth and medium Earth orbit will provide polar coverage, according to Air and Space Forces Magazine.

Despite the Space Force’s plan to cancel the Polar program, the House Armed Services Committee’s markup of the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act restored funding for the effort, authorizing $415 million for the continued development of the space capability, per a SpaceNews report.

Next-Gen OPIR Contractors

Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, who oversees Next-Gen OPIR as the portfolio acquisition executive for missile warning and tracking and director of the Space Development Agency, is one of the speakers at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. He will join the Win or Lose — The Speed of Military Technology Advancement panel, which will focus on how the U.S. can keep pace with the rapid evolution of technology and maintain an edge over adversaries. Get your tickets today !

What Is the Electro-Optical/Infrared Weather System?

The Electro-Optical/Infrared Weather System, better known as the EO/IR Weather System, is designed to collect and disseminate weather forecasting data over the Indian Ocean to support military missions. The system utilizes EO/IR sensors to analyze environmental conditions. It is also equipped with radiation and energetic particle sensors for space weather observation.

According to Air and Space Forces Magazine, the first EWS satellite was launched into geostationary orbit in 2006 and replaced in orbit in 2017. Previously part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite series , the program was transferred to the Space Force’s control in 2020.

The system will replace the EO/IR capability of the aging Defense Meteorological Satellite Program, a legacy military system. A DMSP satellite that has been operational for over two decades was officially decommissioned in 2020 . The rest of the constellation is running out of fuel and is expected to cease operations in the near future, SpaceNews reported.

EO/IR Weather Systems FY27 Budget Request

The Space Force intends to spend $144.4 million in RDT&E funding on the EO/IR weather systems in fiscal 2027. The request more than doubles the $69.8 million that the service allocated for the program in FY26.

Companies Working on EO/IR System

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems serves as the prime contractor of the program, overseeing all aspects of satellite design, production, operations and data distribution. The company said in April that its advanced electro-optical/infrared payload, which will be deployed as part of the program, has completed pre-ship review and is ready for integration into the GA‑500 spacecraft bus.

GA-EMS is on contract to provide an initial delivery of two full-scale, purpose-built EWS satellites to replace DMSP.

In a 2020 press release , the General Atomics subsidiary revealed that it will work with Atmospheric and Environmental Research, Braxton Technologies and EOVista to develop a prototype satellite under the program.

Which Space Situational Awareness Programs Is the Space Force Prioritizing?

The Space Force is also making big investments in space situational awareness, with the service earmarking $1.31 billion of its $71.1 billion budget request for FY27 toward systems that strengthen the nation’s capability to monitor, detect, track, characterize, predict and respond to threats in orbit.

Some of the initiatives the service is pursuing to enhance space situational awareness include:

Tactically Responsive Space

SSC’s Tactically Responsive Space, or TacRS, is a program that demonstrates the capability of the U.S. military and the space sector to quickly launch a spacecraft in response to orbital threats. In June, Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket lifted off to deploy the Pioneer spacecraft as part of the Victus Haze mission . The company said the mission happened 16 hours and 42 minutes after the Space Force issued a launch notice, breaking the previous record set by Firefly Aerospace on the Victus Nox mission in 2023.

RG-XX

Using the $6.24 billion Andromeda contract vehicle , the Space Force is building the RG-XX satellite constellation for next-generation surveillance and reconnaissance. In April, the service selected 14 companies to design, build and deliver space-based capabilities for the program.

The Space Force envisions the RG-XX as a fleet of satellites in geosynchronous orbit that will enable predictive battlefield awareness and support offensive and defensive space operations.

Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities

Maintenance of Space Situational Awareness Integrated Capabilities, or MOSSAIC, is a program intended to modernize ground systems critical to threat warning and decision-making. L3Harris Technologies received a $150 million contract in April to deliver advanced capabilities and provide sustainment services under the program.

Space Force Acquisition Initiatives on the Docket at the 2026 Air and Space Summit

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 at the Hilton-McLean in Virginia is a critical event for military leaders and defense industry executives to discuss the capabilities that warfighters need to dominate in the space domain.

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration Tom Ainsworth will deliver a keynote at the event. Attendees can ask the official about Space Force’s $71.1 billion budget request for FY27, upcoming space capability procurement initiatives, and the Pentagon-wide reform of acquisition structure and processes.

Other Space Force leaders who oversee technology acquisitions will also be present to participate in panels. Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo , director of the Space Development Agency and portfolio acquisition executive for missile warning and tracking ; Col. Ryan Frazier , acting PAE for space-based sensing and targeting; and Col. Aaron Stevenson , director of the Commercial Space Office at SSC, will join panels on military and commercial technology acquisitions and Space Force priorities.

Officials from NASA, National Reconnaissance Office, Defense Innovation Unit and the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering will also share their insights during panel discussions.