DOW Awards Sigma Defense OTA to Deliver Prototype of SUNet 2.0

The Department of War has awarded Sigma Defense an other transaction agreement to create a Secure Unclassified Network 2.0 prototype

The initial phase of the project expected to last six months, with a potential for a follow-on contract

SUNet 2.0 will work to provide a secure, governed environment that supports, among other things, AI/ML development, data collaboration and technology experimentation

Sigma Defense announced Thursday that it has secured an other transaction agreement to develop a prototype of SUNet 2.0, or Secure Unclassified Network 2.0, a modernization effort aimed at supporting artificial intelligence and machine learning development across the Department of War.

“Sigma Defense is focused on delivering superior operational capabilities to the warfighter,” said Sigma Defense CEO Matt Jones, adding, “SUNet 2.0 represents the future of defense software, delivering secure operational platforms that accelerate innovation while remaining adaptable to changing missions and technologies.”

What Is SUNet 2.0?

SUNet 2.0 is meant to be the next generation of the Secure Unclassified Network infrastructure previously developed by ECS Federal for the U.S. Army under a contract awarded in 2019. The contract was extended in 2021 to continue the management, development and maintenance of the SUNet system.

The second version of SUNet is intended to create a secure, governed environment that supports AI/ML development, data collaboration, mission partner integration and technology experimentation, while also laying groundwork for future operational mission applications department-wide. As part of its proposal, Sigma Defense put forward an operational platform with a mission-ready foundation that can preserve government ownership over data, governance, identity, operations and security.

What Are the Details of the SUNet 2.0 Prototype Project?

The initial phase of the effort spans six months, during which Sigma Defense will build a minimum viable product designed to let the government evaluate and validate core capabilities. This prototype effort marks the first phase of the SUNet 2.0 program and carries the potential for a follow-on production contract.