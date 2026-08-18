SES is deepening its direct-to-device satellite connectivity efforts through Elveo

The partnership will combine Elveo’s LEO network with SES’s multi-orbit infrastructure

Elveo will gain access to SES resources to support global D2D deployment

SES is advancing its direct-to-device satellite connectivity capabilities through an expanded strategic investment and partnership with Elveo Mobile , a company formed through the completion of the Lynk-Omnispace merger .

What Will the SES-Elveo Partnership Involve?

SES said Monday the collaboration aims to extend mobile connectivity from space to devices worldwide by supporting Elveo’s ability to deploy its direct-to-device services. The companies will jointly pursue global spectrum initiatives aimed at expanding D2D coverage.

The partnership will give Elveo access to SES’s global space and ground infrastructure while SES supports Elveo’s market development, engineering, operations and regulatory needs. In turn, SES said the collaboration will broaden its offerings for mobile telecom, enterprise and government customers, who will gain multi-orbit access combining Elveo’s low-Earth orbit network with SES’s geostationary and medium-Earth orbit networks.

SES was already an investor in Elveo following the completion of the Lynk and Omnispace merger on Aug. 14. The combination brought together the two companies’ D2D capabilities under the newly formed Elveo Mobile, which is led by CEO Ramu Potarazu .

What Are Company Leaders Saying?

SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, described Elveo as “an agile, forward-thinking innovator” and said the partnership gives SES customers access to “premier D2D services” while broadening the company’s multi-orbit connectivity offerings.

Potarazu said the investment will shorten Elveo’s time to market and extend its D2D capabilities to SES customers globally, adding that the companies will work together to advance Elveo’s goal of providing connectivity to individuals and objects worldwide.