in Contract Awards, News

RTX BBN Technologies Secures DARPA Contract to Advance AI’s Regulatory Understanding

Logo / rtx.com
RTX logo. RTX BBN Technologies will support a DARPA program to enhance AI's regulatory understanding and interpretation
Tech development

RTX BBN Technologies was awarded a contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to support the Human-AI Communication for Deontic Reasoning Devops, or CODORD, program.

RTX said Thursday that BBN proposed its DONATELLO, or DeONtic AssistanT Enabled by Large Language mOdels, approach to bridging the gap between policies and AI comprehension. DONATELLO is designed to simplify regulatory texts for computational understanding, allowing AI models to apply regulations in an explainable way.

Why AI Needs Deontic Reasoning

DARPA launched the CODORD program to address the inability of AI tools to understand and interpret complex regulations.

In a previous analysis conducted by DONATELLO subcontractors, researchers found that, when asked about rules filled with exemptions and ambiguities, large language models like OpenAI’s GPT-4 generated erroneous responses and flawed explanations.

RTX said in operational environments, government or military personnel may not have access to decision-makers and experts who can provide actionable advice in regulatory applications. For such instances, AI tools adept with deontic logic can aid interpreting rules.

“Regulatory texts are complex, full of exceptions and nuances that challenge traditional programming. We need systems that can explain why specific actions are permitted or prohibited in ambiguous situations,” commented Brian Ulicny, principal investigator for the BBN. “With DONATELLO, we’re not just interpreting regulations; we’re empowering decision-makers with clarity and precision.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Elodie Collins

Photo by richardjohnson / Shutterstock.com
Shipbuilding. Hanwha announced a $5 billion investment to expand Philly Shipyard.
Hanwha to Invest $5B in Philly Shipyard
Anduril Industries Logo / PR Newswire
Anduril logo. Anduril opened a new facility in Rhode Island to build underwater defense systems.
Anduril Opens AUV Production Facility in Rhode Island