Anduril Opens AUV Production Facility in Rhode Island

Anduril Industries on Monday held the ribbon cutting event for its new factory in Rhode Island designed to manufacture advanced underwater defense systems , Providence Business First reported.

Boosting Production of AI-Powered AUVs

The 100,000 square-foot facility, located at Quonset Business Park, is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. It will focus on the production of artificial intelligence-powered autonomous underwater vehicles, particularly the company’s Dive-LD AUVs .

The AUV production facility is expected to generate hundreds of new jobs in various fields, including engineering, design and manufacturing. Anduril invested $8.3 million in the project, supported by state tax breaks and incentives.

According to Anduril Chief Strategy Officer Christian Brose the investment in Rhode Island was made possible through collaboration with state officials and Quonset Development and its managing director Steve King.

“This is a hugely important day for Anduril, and for the state of Rhode Island,” said Brose.