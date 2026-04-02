Redhorse Secures DOW Acquisition Digitization Prototype OTA

Redhorse has received a prototype other transaction agreement from the Department of War’s Office of the Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment to support acquisition digitization efforts.

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What Is the Scope of the DOW OTA?

Under the prototype OTA, Redhorse said it will deliver data engineering, data science, analytics, governance, machine learning tools and change management support, along with “as-a-service” capabilities, in support of DOW’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy initiatives.

The company will support efforts to automate acquisition management and reporting processes; streamline review; and standardize operating procedures across DOW. It will also help develop portfolio scorecards designed to provide full acquisition visibility and enable access to data-driven performance metrics.

“Redhorse is excited to build intelligent data pipelines and data products to support the Department’s acquisition digital transformation goals,” said Redhorse CEO Noah Klemm.

“This project gets at the heart of enterprise problems. Creating a single source of truth and democratizing data allow leaders to make the most informed decisions and move at the speed necessary to delivery warfighting capability across the Joint Force,” Klemm added.

What Does Redhorse Corp Do?

Redhorse is a technology company that provides data science and digital transformation platforms for national security, intelligence and law enforcement agency customers.

In February, the company announced that its Intelligent Data Products as a Service offering earned “Awardable” status in the DOW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. It also secured a technical analysis and engineering contract from the U.S. Air Force.

In early 2025, Redhorse acquired The Mannakee Group, a developer of software tools for government clients, to expand its technology and data capabilities for federal defense and national security customers.