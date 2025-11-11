Avio has signed agreements with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to establish an advanced solid rocket motor, or SRM, facility in the U.S. that will serve as a vertically integrated merchant supplier for both companies and other customers.

What Is the Avio Partnership With Lockheed & Raytheon About?

Avio said Monday it has signed a non-binding term sheet with Lockheed Martin to support the new U.S. facility. The companies plan to finalize a strategic cooperation agreement to ensure a more secure and cost-effective supply of propulsion systems.

Avio also signed a memorandum of understanding with Raytheon , providing the RTX business secure access to Avio USA production capacity. The agreement builds on a 2024 contract for preliminary engineering work on the Mk 104 rocket motor and a recent purchase order funding critical design review and long-lead material procurement. Both companies will have preferred access to a portion of the plant’s production capacity to meet future demands and enhance the resilience of the U.S. industrial base.

What Is the Purpose of Avio’s New Solid Rocket Motor Facility?

The planned Avio facility will integrate advanced capabilities and technical expertise to meet customer requirements efficiently. The project seeks to reinforce the U.S. solid propulsion industrial base while responding to rising demand for advanced SRMs. Through the partnerships, Avio USA aims to enhance the defense supply chain, delivering high-quality defense systems and supporting U.S. and allied defense needs.