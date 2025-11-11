Google Public Sector Earns CMMC Level 2 Certification

Google Public Sector has achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Ron Bushar, managing director and chief information security officer of Google Public Sector, wrote that the certification validates the ability of his organization’s internal systems handling controlled unclassified information to meet DOD cybersecurity standards.

What Is the Importance of CMMC Level 2 Certification for Google Public Sector?

“This CMMC Level 2 certification is a key enabler for our partnership with the DoD. It ensures our teams can operate and collaborate within the defense ecosystem fully supporting the new DoD requirements, allowing us to serve as a trusted partner and support the mission without compromise,” Bushar said.

He noted that the company also supports defense industrial base partners in achieving CMMC compliance. Google Workspace and other FedRAMP-authorized cloud services provide secure cloud, artificial intelligence and data capabilities for DIB suppliers.

Google’s resources, including the Google Workspace CMMC Implementation Guide, offer configuration details and control mappings to help contractors accelerate assessments and develop CMMC-compliant environments.

What Is DOD’s CMMC 2.0 Program?

Google Public Sector’s CMMC Level 2 certification comes as DOD begins the phased rollout of CMMC 2.0, marking the end of the program’s voluntary phase.

Bushar said CMMC is a DOD program designed to strengthen cybersecurity across the DIB. The initiative seeks to verify whether contractors have implemented the required security controls based on National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 to protect CUI and federal contract information.

The CMMC rule, published in the Federal Register in September, amends the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, or DFARS, and introduces mandatory cybersecurity standards for defense contractors.

According to Bushar, contractors familiar with DFARS 252.204-7012 will now see requirements incorporated through the clause DFARS 252.204-7021, which mandates achieving specified CMMC levels to qualify for contracts.