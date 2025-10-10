Raft deployed its AOC-Anywhere as the primary command and control system for the 613th Air Operations Center during Resolute Force Pacific, also known as REFORPAC, 2025.

The defense technology company said Thursday that AOC-Anywhere streamlined operation by performing tasks ranging from air tasking orders and mission briefings to summary reports and operational data in real time and from any location.

REFORPAC 2025, hosted by the U.S. Air Force, is a contingency response exercise in the Indo-Pacific region. It spans over 3,000 miles and includes over 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft.

The event is a demonstration of the military’s ability to operate in places where traditional command centers and infrastructure are not available.

REFORPAC ran from July 10 through August 8.

RAFT also deployed AOC-Anywhere to the Philippines during the Exercise Balikatan 25 joint military exercise in May.

What Is AOC-Anywhere

AOC-Anywhere is designed to operate in contested, disconnected and remote environments. It is equipped with artificial intelligence to support real-time mission planning and execution.

“AOC-Anywhere is data unification and AI natively at the edge,” commented Shubhi Mishra, CEO of Raft and a two-time Wash100 winner. “It gives operators what they need most – flexibility, speed and reliability in the field.”

