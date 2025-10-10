Brad Medairy, an executive vice president who leads Booz Allen Hamilton’s national cyber business, announced that the company has partnered with Versa Networks to accelerate zero trust implementation to protect mission-critical systems and sensitive environments from cyberthreats.

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, Medairy said Booz Allen is leading the large-scale deployment of Versa’s Zero Trust Edge, or ZT Edge, capability across the Department of Defense.

According to Medairy, ZT Edge is part of the turnkey Thunderdome platform that meets the Pentagon’s highest ZT standards.

“This solution is also available a la carte to U.S. combatant commands, defense agencies, and military departments via Thunderdome’s flexible contract vehicle. Federal civilian agencies can adopt this capability, too, by partnering with Booz Allen,” the Booz Allen EVP added.

What Is ZT Edge?

ZT Edge is a unified software platform that continuously applies zero trust conditional-access policies by validating user identity, device posture and other ZT attributes.

The technology is an integral part of Thunderdome’s consolidation of legacy point products and can be deployed in tactical, highly sensitive or disconnected environments to support warfighters.

ZT Edge can serve as a policy decision point and policy enforcement point for customer environments. It enforces access controls and provides microsegmentation and software-defined networking capabilities.