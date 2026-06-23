Procentrix was awarded an ICE task order supporting the Blue Line Bridge collaboration platform

Blue Line Bridge enables secure information sharing and coordination across government agencies

The platform is designed to speed up user onboarding and enhance real-time operational awareness

Procentrix has secured a task order supporting the Blue Line Bridge, or BLB, program under Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks, or SWIFT, contract vehicle. The award follows a pilot deployment managed by Homeland Security Investigations, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Procentrix is a sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12, where DHS leaders will discuss the department’s evolving priorities, technology investments and opportunities for industry collaboration. Sign up now.

What Is Blue Line Bridge?

BLB is a Microsoft-native cloud collaboration platform designed to accelerate user onboarding, enable secure interagency collaboration, facilitate operational data exchange and provide real-time situational awareness. The system complies with federal security and identity management requirements, streamlining account provisioning, approvals and user adoption.

SWIFT is a five-year, $340 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2022. Procentrix secured a position in the contract’s collaborative services domain, which covers technologies that support secure collaboration and information sharing across government organizations.

What Will Procentrix Deliver?

Under the task order, Procentrix will deliver secure coordination, communications, operational reporting and intelligence support for law enforcement task forces operating across multiple jurisdictions.