in Contract Awards, DHS, News

Procentrix Secures ICE SWIFT Task Order for Blue Line Bridge Platform

Photo: Phil Miller / Procentrix
Phil Miller. The Procentrix SVP commented on the Blue Line Bridge task order received under ICE's SWIFT IDIQ.
Phil Miller SVP, Strategy ​Procentrix
  • Procentrix was awarded an ICE task order supporting the Blue Line Bridge collaboration platform
  • Blue Line Bridge enables secure information sharing and coordination across government agencies
  • The platform is designed to speed up user onboarding and enhance real-time operational awareness

Procentrix has secured a task order supporting the Blue Line Bridge, or BLB, program under Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks, or SWIFT, contract vehicle. The award follows a pilot deployment managed by Homeland Security Investigations, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Monday.

Procentrix Secures ICE SWIFT Task Order for Blue Line Bridge Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Procentrix is a sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12, where DHS leaders will discuss the department’s evolving priorities, technology investments and opportunities for industry collaboration. Sign up now.

What Is Blue Line Bridge?

BLB is a Microsoft-native cloud collaboration platform designed to accelerate user onboarding, enable secure interagency collaboration, facilitate operational data exchange and provide real-time situational awareness. The system complies with federal security and identity management requirements, streamlining account provisioning, approvals and user adoption.

SWIFT is a five-year, $340 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2022. Procentrix secured a position in the contract’s collaborative services domain, which covers technologies that support secure collaboration and information sharing across government organizations.

What Will Procentrix Deliver?

Under the task order, Procentrix will deliver secure coordination, communications, operational reporting and intelligence support for law enforcement task forces operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Phil Miller, senior vice president of strategy at Procentrix, said federal law enforcement task forces need adaptable technology that can keep pace with evolving mission requirements while ensuring secure collaboration among federal, state and local partners.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Photo: U.S. Army
U.S. Army. The military branch selected KBR to perform systems engineering and software support to its weapon systems.
U.S. Army Selects KBR Subsidary for Potential $207M Redstone Arsenal Service Contract
Photo: Thales
Robert Geckle. Former Airbus U.S. Space & Defense CEO Robert Geckle has been appointed CEO of Thales USA and North America.
Robert Geckle Named CEO of Thales USA, Thales North America