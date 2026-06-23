Robert Geckle Named CEO of Thales USA, Thales North America

Thales has named Robert Geckle as CEO of its U.S. and North American operations

Geckle will assume leadership on July 1 as longtime executive Alan Pellegrini retires

The new CEO will bring nearly 30 years of experience across defense, aerospace and government-focused markets

Thales has appointed Robert Geckle as chief executive officer of Thales USA and Thales North America, effective July 1. He will succeed Alan Pellegrini, who will retire from the role at the end of June, the company said Monday.

In his new role, Geckle will lead the company’s North American operations and strategic initiatives, overseeing activities across the U.S. and Canada.

“With a 130-year legacy in North America, and more than $5 billion in annual global R&D investment driving our innovation, we have a powerful platform for continued growth and investment in the region,” said Geckle.

Who Is Robert Geckle?

Geckle, a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient, is an aerospace and defense executive with nearly three decades of experience spanning legal, operational and executive roles. He spent more than 20 years with Airbus and its predecessor, EADS, serving in a range of senior positions . Most recently, he was chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense , following his tenure as chief operating officer. Earlier in his career, he served as senior vice president and head of legal-industrial affairs for Airbus’ operations in Europe, North America and China. Geckle was also vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer at Airbus Americas.

What Did Thales Executives Say About the Appointment?

Pellegrini said he was confident the organization would thrive under Geckle’s leadership. Thales Group CEO Patrice Caine added that Geckle’s experience in advanced defense platforms and government-focused markets will be instrumental in driving growth, while praising Pellegrini’s contributions to the company’s success.