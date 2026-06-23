KBR Wyle Services landed a potential $207 million contract to provide software, engineering and technical services to the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal in Alabama

The project will include systems engineering, project management and logistics support for air- and ground-launched weapons

The contract completion date is set for December 2031

The U.S. Army has awarded KBR’s Wyle Services subsidiary a potential $207 million contract to perform systems engineering, program management, cybersecurity, software support and other technical services on its air- and ground-launched weapon systems, the Department of War revealed on Monday.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract includes an initial budget of $35 million from fiscal 2025 and 2026 Army and foreign military sales funds. KBR Wyle Services will perform the work at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama until December 2031. It was chosen out of four bidders in an online solicitation.

What is the Company History of KBR Wyle Services?

In 2016, KBR announced it had paid $570 million to complete its acquisition of Wyle Inc. to expand its government services business. Initially branded as KBRwyle, the subsidiary was acquired with KBR’s $200 million in cash and a line of credit facility. Following the acquisition, KBR’s global government services unit was valued at $2 billion.

What Are Some of KBR’s Projects With the Department of War?

Last month, KBR Wyle Services was one of four companies selected by the U.S. Air Force to provide advisory and assistance support to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract could be worth up to $866 million and is expected to be completed in June 2034.

In 2024, KBR won a five-year, $199 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to conduct research, analysis and testing of cyber capabilities at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s Program Executive Office Digital and Enterprise Services. The company was tasked with working directly with the NIWC Pacific PEO Digital Services Technical Director’s Office as part of the Department of War’s digital transformation and modernization efforts.