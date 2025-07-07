Oracle is offering discounts for its database and analytics software and cloud-computing service to the U.S. government, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The company signed an agreement with the General Services Administration to provide the entire government with discounts on digital services, particularly cloud infrastructure.

According to GSA, Oracle’s license-based software will be available to federal agencies for 75 percent less than its original price until November. Oracle is also providing discounts on its cloud services, although the company did not specify how much the government will save.

The discounted services also include access to Oracle’s artificial intelligence tools.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the U.S. government and are thrilled to work with the GSA to help every department and agency modernize their technology and gain the benefits of Oracle Cloud and AI,” Safra Catz, the company’s CEO, commented.

Discounted Services for Government Agencies

GSA’s recent agreement with Oracle is the latest in a series of deals that the agency has signed with technology companies over the past couple of months.

In May, Salesforce also announced that its messaging app Slack is available for government organizations for 90 percent off until the end of November. Adobe also lowered the cost of its Paperless Government Solution, which is designed to reduce manual processes at agencies and enhance service delivery, for government users.

In a statement, Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service, said the government will “bring the leverage of the whole, commanding purchasing power of the federal wallet” to get discounted prices for American taxpayers.