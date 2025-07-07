BAE Systems will embed artificial intelligence capabilities in the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, that the Air Force Research Laboratory designed to enhance remote medical care of wounded combatants in the battlefield.

BATDOK Prototyping Initiative

The company said Thursday AFRL selected it to continue BATDOK’s development and deployment through the new Force Optimization through Rapid-prototyping, Gear Enhancements and Innovative Technology, or FORGE-IT, program.

BAE Systems supported AFRL’s initial development of BATDOK to create a comprehensive electronic record of injuries and treatments up to patient recovery. The data collected from the application are for integration into the Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems of the Department of Defense, a resource for ensuring that U.S. military patients can receive complete health services in deployed or home station medical care facilities.

Nathaniel Wiesner, vice president and general manager of ground systems and services at BAE’s space and mission systems subsidiary, commented that protecting the U.S. protectors has always been the company’s goal.

“Through projects like FORGE-IT, we’re augmenting the abilities of our nation’s warfighters to provide critical medical care in high-threat scenarios and ensure that those who are wounded are given effective treatment in the field,” the company executive said.

Allied Interest on AFRL App

AFRL launched BATDOK in 2019 as a smartphone application, and there had been a tenfold increase in its demand for demonstrations at joint exercises, according to a statement from the lab in September 2023. The United Kingdom, Australia and Morocco are among the U.S. allies that had expressed interest in the application, the lab said.