Odyssey Systems has elevated Clara Conti to executive director of business development and capture

Conti will lead efforts to expand growth opportunities and align new capabilities with customer needs

The new executive director will bring over 20 years of leadership experience across government contracting and technology sectors

Odyssey Systems has promoted Clara Conti , a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, to executive director of business development and capture , the company announced Friday on LinkedIn. Conti will oversee efforts to enhance the delivery of new capabilities while addressing evolving customer requirements.

Who Is Clara Conti?

Conti is a government contracting and technology industry executive with more than two decades of experience leading growth, operations and business strategy efforts. Her career includes executive leadership positions in the GovTech, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital transformation sectors.

What Experience Does Conti Bring to Odyssey?

The newly appointed executive director joined Odyssey in April as director of capture management . Since then, she has played a key role in advancing the company’s growth initiatives.