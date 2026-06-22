- Odyssey Systems has elevated Clara Conti to executive director of business development and capture
- Conti will lead efforts to expand growth opportunities and align new capabilities with customer needs
- The new executive director will bring over 20 years of leadership experience across government contracting and technology sectors
Odyssey Systems has promoted Clara Conti, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, to executive director of business development and capture, the company announced Friday on LinkedIn. Conti will oversee efforts to enhance the delivery of new capabilities while addressing evolving customer requirements.
Who Is Clara Conti?
Conti is a government contracting and technology industry executive with more than two decades of experience leading growth, operations and business strategy efforts. Her career includes executive leadership positions in the GovTech, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital transformation sectors.
What Experience Does Conti Bring to Odyssey?
The newly appointed executive director joined Odyssey in April as director of capture management. Since then, she has played a key role in advancing the company’s growth initiatives.
Conti previously served as president of revenue and strategy at Obscurity Labs. Earlier, she was vice president and general manager of Red Hat Public Sector, general manager of Presidio Federal and held business development and capture leadership roles at IBM. She also spent more than nine years as president and CEO of Aurora Technology Solutions. Earlier in her career, she served as VP of sales at SourceAmerica.