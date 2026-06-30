National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 should prompt defense technology companies to focus on trust and mission assurance in developing AI services, said Ned Miller, senior vice president of strategic growth initiatives at Everfox

The memorandum was released earlier this month to accelerate the deployment of AI across the national security enterprise

Miller said companies should take advantage by developing products that can help government agencies trust AI technologies

National Security Presidential Memorandum 11 represents the U.S. government’s intention to speed up the operational deployment of artificial intelligence in national security, according to Ned Miller, senior vice president of strategic growth initiatives at Everfox.

In a blog post, Miller said the memorandum should be taken by the defense technology industry as an opportunity to get ahead not just by building the best AI models, but by developing capabilities that will allow government users to secure, govern and operationalize trusted AI.

What is NSPM-11?

Earlier this month, the Trump administration unveiled NSPM-11 as a replacement for the National Security Memorandum-25 and as a directive to expedite the use, acquisition and development of AI technologies across the Department of War and organizations under the national security enterprise. It mandates agencies to revisit their procurement processes to accommodate rapid AI acquisition. NSPM-11 also directs the DOW and the director of national intelligence to establish a curriculum that would be used to train their workforce on the mission applications and limitations of the technology.

What Are the Potential Markets Arising From NSPM-11?

Miller said his company plans to focus on mission assurance as it increasingly becomes a critical area of trusted AI capability deployment. He said vendors that will conquer the market will be those that offer insider threat protection, secure data transfer and coalition interoperability for AI-enabled missions. He also highlighted industry opportunities in AI test ranges and infrastructure tailored to classified and mission-critical operations. He stated that AI should be recognized as a mission transformation whose success relies on trust.