"Emblem of the United States Navy" by the U.S. Navy, http://www.navy.mil, Licensed under CC0

The U.S. Navy has awarded 10 companies positions in a $110 million contract modification to provide construction services for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command installations.

Be part of the conversation shaping tomorrow’s fleet at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27, where senior Navy, defense and industry leaders will examine emerging technologies, modernization priorities and investment strategies driving the future of naval operations. Save your seat now!

What Work Does the NAVFAC Construction Contract Cover?

The Department of War said Thursday the multiple-award contract modification supports new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition and repair of facilities. Work will be performed primarily in Washington state, which accounts for 90 percent of anticipated activity, with the remaining work spread across Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Which Companies Received the Contract Modification?

The following contractors were selected for the modification:

Ayko Group WA Patriot JV

Blue Trident Newton JV2

Bristol Prime Contractors

Chugach Solutions Enterprise

Doyon Management Services

DTS P&L JV2

Grenlar Shape JV

GSINA PAC II JV

TriCoast-PacTech JV

Port Madison Construction

What Are the Contract Terms?

The 10 contracts carry a combined ceiling of $510 million over a three-year base period and a five-year option. The effort is scheduled to run through July 2031. NAVFAC Northwest awarded the contract through a competitive SAM.gov process that received 22 proposals. No funds were obligated at award, and future task orders will be funded mainly by Navy operations and maintenance and military construction funds.

Other NAVFAC Construction Awards in 2025

In addition to the latest contract modification, NAVFAC has issued several construction awards in 2025. These include a $990 million contract awarded in April, followed by a $1.99 billion deal and a potential eight-year, $8 billion design-build and design-bid-build contract in June. In September, the Navy awarded a $15 billion multiple-award contract and a potential eight-year, $15 billion award.