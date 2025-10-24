Cybersecurity company Cyware has entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft that aims to deliver an automated security operations offering that provides an integrated threat intelligence workflow between the products of the two companies.

Microsoft-Cyware Product Integrations

Cyware said Tuesday that the effort will build on the integration of its Cyware Intel Exchange platform with the Microsoft Sentinel platform, which enables threat intelligence to be exchanged between the two products. The integration comes with support for the Structured Threat Information eXpression and Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information standards.

The effort also builds on the integration between Cyware Intel Exchange and Microsoft Defender. The combination works to enable defender threat intelligence feeds to flow into Cyware for enrichment. It also works to automate indicator searches against data within Microsoft Defender.

Extending Threat Intel Sharing, Validation and Automation

Commenting on the collaboration, Cyware CEO and co-founder Anuj Goel said, “This partnership with Microsoft brings together Cyware’s strength in AI-powered threat intelligence operations and Microsoft’s security technology to help customers make smarter, faster decisions.”

For his part, Microsoft Corporate Vice President for Sentinel and Defender XDR Erez Einav said, “This partnership with Cyware extends how threat intelligence is shared, validated, and automated across Microsoft Sentinel, helping customers streamline workflows, strengthen detection quality, and accelerate response.”