VeriSign appointed Iridium Communications director and CEO Matthew Desch to its board of directors , effective Oct. 6. The appointment of the 11-time Wash100 Award winner expands VeriSign’s board to eight members.

Terms of Desch’s VeriSign Board Appointment

Desch will serve as a non-employee director and shall be entitled to an annual cash retainer of $50,000 and an annual equity award valued at $250,000, issued exclusively in restricted stock units. These amounts will be prorated per his service for a portion of the year. Furthermore, VeriSign will enter into an indemnity agreement with Desch, obligating the company to indemnify him against specific liabilities incurred in connection with his service and to advance expenses related to any associated legal proceedings.

Who Is Matt Desch?