The Space Force has ordered two more GPS IIIF satellites from Lockheed Martin in a deal worth $514 million

The new spacecraft will deliver stronger anti-jamming capabilities for military operations in contested environments

The satellites are replacing aging GPS assets that have outlasted their original design life

The U.S. Space Force has awarded Lockheed Martin a $514 million contract to build Global Positioning System IIIF Space Vehicles 23 and 24 .

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What Capabilities Will the New GPS IIIF Satellites Provide?

Lockheed Martin said Monday the award supports efforts to refresh the GPS constellation as older spacecraft surpass their planned service lives. The GPS IIIF satellites are designed to deliver enhanced positioning, navigation and timing services for military and civilian users.

The spacecraft will feature regional military protection capabilities to enhance resistance to jamming in contested environments. They will also work to expand M-Code coverage for military users and incorporate digital navigation payloads designed to boost signal accuracy and reliability.

Christina Mancinelli, vice president of global communications and navigation at Lockheed Martin, said the next-generation satellites will help ensure warfighters maintain access to resilient GPS capabilities needed to support mission requirements.

How Is Lockheed Martin Advancing GPS Modernization?

GPS IIIF satellites beginning with Space Vehicle 13 are being built on Lockheed Martin’s LM2100 Combat Bus, which features enhanced cyber protections, upgraded propulsion and power systems and additional capacity for future technology insertions.

Lockheed Martin has completed core mate activities for three GPS IIIF satellites and is producing the remaining spacecraft at various stages of assembly. The company also recently secured a separate $105 million contract to advance modernization efforts for the GPS ground segment.

The latest award follows the Space Force’s completion of the GPS III constellation with the launch of SV10 in April, marking the transition to the next generation of GPS satellites.