Leidos Forms JV With Sky Solutions to Support Federal Health Agencies’ Digital Modernization

Leidos has announced a joint venture with digital technology firm Sky Solutions that aims to help federal health agencies with technology modernization.

Called Purple Sky, the JV was formed under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor–Protege Program, Leidos said Wednesday. It is geared to combine the companies’ capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud and artificial intelligence.

Milad Bahrami, senior vice president of health solutions at Leidos, said, “Our goal is to help government agencies modernize with confidence by combining innovation with the security, scale and reliability the federal mission demands.”

Partners’ JV Contribution

Leidos will provide to Purple Sky its experience in large-scale technology deployments while Sky Solutions will provide its expertise in low-code/no-code development. Federal agencies can access the JV’s services via the General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule.

“This partnership is about solving real-world problems,” said Anil Boinapalli, Sky Solutions CEO. “The name Purple Sky reflects our shared commitment to collaboration and unity, bringing together our strengths to deliver secure, scalable solutions that help agencies and the communities they serve.”

