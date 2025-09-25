The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded the Secure Communications business of Cubic Defense a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the continued advancement of the Halo software-defined antenna system. Work on the effort will be carried out in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by July 22, 2027, Cubic said Wednesday.

What Are Halo’s Capabilities?

Halo is built on open standards and features a flat-panel active electronically scanned array with 2D beam steering. The system is optimized to meet ultra-low size, weight and power requirements and works to support simultaneous transmission and reception in multiple bands and connectivity across multiple constellations.

Delivering Resilient Satellite Connectivity

Commenting on the contract, Cubic Defense Vice President and Secure Communications General Manager Dan Moran said, “Receiving this award reflects our success to date in the advancement of this technology and our continued commitment to work alongside the government and deliver assured data access to the Warfighter in a timely fashion.”

“Halo will deliver compact, power-efficient, and resilient satellite connectivity to meet critical mission needs in multiple domains,” Moran added.