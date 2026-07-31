Leidos has partnered with CoreWeave to bring AI cloud capacity to national security missions

The collaboration will support model training and cyber threat testing in classified environments

Explore AI, OSINT and more at the 2026 Intel Summit

Leidos and CoreWeave have partnered to provide secure, sovereign AI cloud services for the Department of War and the U.S. intelligence community.

As intelligence and defense organizations look to strengthen data-driven decision-making and secure cloud adoption, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 to discuss AI, cyber capabilities and secure information-sharing across the intelligence community. The Leidos-backed event will feature panel discussions about open-source data and analytics, OSINT and cybersecurity in the age of agentic AI. Register now!

How Will the Partnership Support Defense & Intelligence Missions?

Leidos said Thursday the collaboration will bring sovereign AI cloud services to DOW and intelligence agencies using the same technology stack in commercial AI deployments. The companies will adapt the services to meet the classification, security and operational requirements of national security organizations.

The companies’ combined offering will include classified AI cloud services for model training, evaluation, fine-tuning, deployment and monitoring. It will include AI-powered analyst workflows for fusing intelligence, imagery analysis and decision support, plus cyber ranges for autonomous defense testing, threat modeling and adversarial AI evaluation.

The offering will also include synthetic data and simulation tools for digital twins and operational planning, along with edge-to-cloud orchestration to connect the AI platform to forward-deployed and tactical environments.

CoreWeave will provide its AI-native cloud platform, including networking, infrastructure, storage and orchestration, within Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities-accredited data centers. Leidos will oversee secure architecture accreditation support, mission integration, data engineering, cyber operations and customer delivery for defense and intelligence programs.

The partnership builds on CoreWeave’s recent launch of CoreWeave Federal, a business unit focused on delivering AI cloud services to the defense industrial base and U.S. government agencies.

What Did Leidos & CoreWeave Officials Say About the Collaboration?

Jason O’Connor, president of Leidos Intelligence, said combining CoreWeave’s AI cloud platform with Leidos’ federal integration work accelerates delivery in support of DOW and IC priorities.

“This is the next evolution of mission technology—sovereign AI compute at scale, secure by design, mission integrated, operationally resilient, and ready for the realities of classified national security work. That is what our team will provide to our government partners,” O’Connor added.

CoreWeave Chief Operating Officer Sachin Jain said federal teams need secure, scalable platforms to operationalize AI.

“CoreWeave is trusted by many of the world’s leading AI organizations to power the most complex workloads. Through CoreWeave Federal and our collaboration with Leidos, we intend to extend those capabilities to highly secure government environments with the performance, resilience, and operational rigor these missions require,” Jain added.

What Other AI Initiatives Has Leidos Launched?

The CoreWeave collaboration builds on a series of recent AI moves at Leidos. The company recently introduced Parcata, an AI-powered platform built to find and fix software vulnerabilities without human intervention. O’Connor said cyber adversaries’ use of AI has changed the landscape and that organizations must detect and fix flaws before a breach occurs.

“Developed by our Kudu Dynamics team, with technology validated through DARPA’s AI Cyber Challenge, Parcata will help organizations stay ahead of evolving threats. This tool will make sense out of the chaos and ensure the mission isn’t dependent on any single frontier model,” O’Connor noted.

In June, Leidos also partnered with The Modern Data Company to help government agencies connect and organize data spread across separate systems for use with AI and analytics.