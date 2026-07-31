Brian Klapac Named Senior Vice President of IT at IonQ

Brian Klapac will lead IonQ’s IT organization as the company expands its technology infrastructure and operations

He brings more than 20 years of enterprise IT leadership experience across software, cybersecurity and technology companies

Klapac most recently oversaw global IT, workplace services and AI initiatives at Smartsheet

IonQ has appointed Brian Klapac as senior vice president of information technology , the company announced in a LinkedIn post Friday.

What Will Brian Klapac Do at IonQ?

Klapac will lead IonQ’s IT organization as the company expands its technology infrastructure to support growth. He brings more than two decades of enterprise IT leadership experience spanning early-stage startups and multibillion-dollar global corporations.

The new SVP has extensive experience in business applications, operational transformation and workplace technology. Throughout his career, he has led initiatives to scale operations, support growth and enhance customer satisfaction while aligning technology strategies with business objectives.

Klapac joins IonQ as the company continues to expand its quantum computing footprint. In recent months, IonQ secured final regulatory approval for its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. The company also opened a new quantum research and development facility in Boulder, Colorado, to support IonQ’s quantum development strategy by advancing semiconductor ion-trap chip development and testing.

Who Is Brian Klapac?

Before joining IonQ, Klapac served as SVP of IT and workplace services at Smartsheet, where he led the company’s global IT and facilities teams and oversaw enterprise systems, IT infrastructure, workplace services and artificial intelligence initiatives.