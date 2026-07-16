The IDIQ carries a four-year ordering period, with work running through July 2030 and centered in Suitland, Maryland

Leidos beat out five other bidders, and the Navy will obligate about $11.1 million in initial task orders

Hopper GCC serves as the Navy’s 24/7 gateway for fleet SCI message traffic and manages JWICS cybersecurity

Leidos has won an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $64.8 million to provide engineering and technical support for the Hopper Global Communication Center, the Office of Naval Intelligence organization that runs classified communications and information technology for naval intelligence activities worldwide.

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The firm-fixed-price contract carries a four-year ordering period with no options, and all work is scheduled to wrap by July 2030, the Department of War said Wednesday. The Reston, Virginia-based company was one of six bidders on the unrestricted competition. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk’s Philadelphia-based contracting office awarded the deal.

No funds change hands at the time of the award. The Navy will obligate about $11.1 million in fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds for initial task orders issued immediately afterward to satisfy the contract’s minimum guarantee, with later orders funded from the appropriate fiscal-year accounts. Most of the work will take place in Suitland, Maryland, home of the National Maritime Intelligence Center, with the remainder at locations in the U.S. and abroad, as required by Hopper GCC.

What Services Will Leidos Provide to Hopper GCC?

The contract covers a wide span of engineering and technical support for the intelligence systems and applications under Hopper’s responsibility. Per the Navy’s presolicitation for the requirement, the work involves fielding support, onboarding new customers and maintaining integrated systems on multiple sensitive compartmented information networks, along with limited enterprise application support on Secret Internet Protocol Router Network and Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network, and various coalition networks. The disciplines span design, integration, testing, certification and fielding of new technologies, plus training and sustainment for the center’s enterprise systems.

What Role Does the Hopper Center Play in Naval Intelligence?

Hopper is one of five centers of excellence operating as distinct commands under ONI. The center serves as the Navy’s around-the-clock worldwide gateway for fleet SCI record message traffic, manages the cybersecurity posture of the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System network, and sustains the workstations, routers and switches that keep intelligence flowing to naval shore activities. It also enables connectivity for partner nations afloat via coalition intelligence-sharing systems.