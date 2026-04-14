Hitachi Vantara Federal has rebranded to Hitachi Federal and announced a new operating model. The company said Tuesday that the changes indicate its efforts to meet demand for integrated technology and commercial innovation. The move expands its focus from data infrastructure to delivering capabilities that leverage the Hitachi ecosystem to help agencies integrate artificial intelligence into operations and enhance decision-making and resilience.

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What Capabilities Are Included in the Expanded Portfolio?

The rebranded company will still offer Hitachi Vantara’s data infrastructure and hybrid cloud platforms, along with capabilities from Hitachi’s digital, energy and mobility sectors. Agencies can leverage digital engineering and AI-driven services provided in coordination with GlobalLogic and Hitachi Digital Services. This unified approach supports cloud transformation, application modernization, digital product engineering and human-centered design.

The company also offers expertise in power grid modernization, transportation systems, and intelligent edge technologies to support mission-critical environments.

What is the Impact of the New Operating Model?

The updated model simplifies how federal systems integrators and government customers engage with the company’s technology offerings. Mark Serway , president and CEO of Hitachi Federal, said that the change allows the company to bring its full strength to the market through a single partner.