Guidehouse, IP3 and Cybernetic Intelligence have launched a strategic partnership to develop nuclear-enabled compute infrastructure to support data processing, artificial intelligence and mission-critical intelligent operations.

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In a joint release published Wednesday, the companies said the partnership will provide contractor-owned and operated infrastructure designed to support evolving government priorities, including national security requirements and initiatives focused on compute sovereignty for defense and intelligence workloads.

What Is the Scope of the Strategic Partnership?

Based in Virginia, the partnership will combine IP3’s nuclear development expertise and Cybernetic Intelligence’s advanced compute systems with Guidehouse’s experience across national security, regulatory, energy, utilities and technology domains.

Guidehouse will serve as the owner’s integrator and provide program integration, governance, performance assurance and cross-stakeholder coordination across projects.

According to the companies, the collaboration plans to advance several initiatives, including support for grid, gas and nuclear-enabled data center and compute facilities in Virginia; manufacturing, construction and technical workforce opportunities; and alignment with veteran workforce development and regional economic growth priorities.

What Did Guidehouse, IP3 & Cybernetic Leaders Say About the Partnership?

Guidehouse President John Saad said reliable and resilient compute capacity is a national security priority and highlighted the combined capabilities of the three organizations to support secure, scalable AI and data systems.

Dan Hahn, partner and growth leader for communities, energy and infrastructure at Guidehouse, said the collaboration focuses on advancing nuclear-powered, behind-the-meter energy systems designed to support high-performance computing independent of the commercial grid.

Michael Hewitt, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and co-founder and CEO of IP3, said the effort brings together energy security, technology development and private-sector investment to support deployment of nuclear-powered infrastructure.

Maxim Serezhin, founder and CEO of Cybernetic Intelligence, said the collaboration supports resilient compute architecture designed to maintain the availability of AI and mission-critical workloads across operating environments.