in Artificial Intelligence, News

Draganfly, Palladyne AI Complete SwarmOS Integration, Flight Simulation

Photo: NingPhattraphorn / Adobe Stock
Drone swarm. Draganfly and Palladyne AI have integrated the SwarmOS platform into drone hardware.

Draganfly and Palladyne AI have integrated the SwarmOS platform into drone hardware and validated the system’s performance.

What Was Demonstrated in the Integration?

Palladyne AI’s SwarmOS was deployed across Draganfly’s drone components and then tested through a flight simulation to verify system performance, Draganfly said Monday. The integration is intended to support autonomous swarm operations in defense environments.

“What excites us about this joint effort is the ability to enable true autonomous collaboration where systems that can think, adapt, and operate together in real time,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

How Does SwarmOS Work?

The SwarmOS swarming and autonomy software leverages Palladyne’s Decentralized Edge Collaborative Autonomy approach that allows drones to perceive, decide and coordinate in real-time without continuous communications or centralized command. The system is capable of reconfiguring to adapt to disrupted or degraded conditions and asset loss and continuing operations autonomously.

“SwarmOS isn’t about pre-programmed drones flying in formation, it’s about giving every drone in the swarm the intelligence to read its environment, collaborate with its teammates, and make the right decision in milliseconds. Paired with Draganfly’s proven hardware, we are building something operationally significant for the U.S. DoW,” said Ben Wolff, president and CEO Palladyne AI.

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Written by Miles Jamison

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