Carahsoft’s Brian Snell says DOGE-driven budget and workforce reductions are reshaping federal cybersecurity strategies

Agencies are prioritizing protection of mission-critical systems, networks and data

AI and automation are streamlining threat detection and incident response

Brian Snell , director of Broadcom business at Carahsoft , noted that federal agency security teams are adapting to workforce reductions by adopting more disciplined cybersecurity strategies centered on risk prioritization, operational simplicity and automation.

How Are Agencies Adjusting Their Cybersecurity Strategies?

In a commentary published Tuesday on Nextgov/FCW, Snell said chief information security officers are confronting growing cyber threats with smaller teams and tighter budgets following workforce reductions associated with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Citing a Forrester Consulting report, he noted that while only 38 percent of public sector cybersecurity decision-makers are confident in their agencies’ security posture, many are shifting resources toward protecting mission-critical networks, systems and data, with priority given to network security, data loss prevention and incident response.

Why Are Automation & Simplicity Becoming Priorities?

Snell argued that leaner cybersecurity teams can no longer efficiently manage large collections of disconnected security tools. Instead, he wrote that agencies should consolidate technologies, strengthen interoperability among security tools and reduce duplicate capabilities to provide clearer visibility into networks, endpoints and data.

He also identified artificial intelligence and automation as key enablers for smaller teams, saying the technologies can correlate data from multiple security systems, prioritize high-risk activity and streamline investigations.

According to Snell, DOGE has prompted agencies to rethink their cybersecurity strategies by accelerating the adoption of more efficient and operationally resilient security operations rather than undermining their security posture.

The commentary reflects broader government efforts to simplify IT environments. In March, Carahsoft and Broadcom received a potential $970 million blanket purchase agreement from the Defense Information Systems Agency designed to consolidate cloud and software procurement, standardize licensing and support AI-enabled, zero trust infrastructure across the Department of War.