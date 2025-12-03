CACI International has received a potential three-year, $79 million task order from the U.S. Army to advance technologies that could be used to detect and counter electronic warfare threats.

Gain insights into how the service is driving toward its 2030 goals at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Reserve your seat today!

The award enables CACI to continue supporting the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or C5ISR, Center, the company said Tuesday.

What Support Will CACI Provide Under the Army Task Order?

Under the task order, CACI will deliver technology development and systems engineering support to help the C5ISR Center develop and integrate technologies.

The company will provide EW practices and radio frequency spectrum support to enhance explosive ordnance disposal survivability and advance electronic countermeasures systems in support of warfighters.

“In the dynamic and ever-growing EW threat landscape, there is a critical need for our military to stay ahead of threats by identifying and analyzing them immediately,” said John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI.

“At CACI, our objective is to ensure our customers are successful in achieving information dominance so they can deliver decisive lethality to outpace adversaries. We do this by bringing decades of specialized EW knowledge combined with software-defined capabilities to provide our military the actionable information they need to be efficient and effective at eliminating threats that compromise our national security,” added Mengucci, a six-time Wash100 awardee.