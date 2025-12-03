BAE Systems Land & Armaments has secured a $184.4 million modification to a previously awarded contract to produce amphibious combat vehicles, or ACVs, for the U.S. Marine Corps. The total value of the contract is $3.86 billion if all options are exercised, the Department of War said Monday.

How Many ACVs Will BAE Systems Provide to the Marine Corps?

The contract modification provides the Marine Corps with 30 ACV medium-caliber cannon mission role variants with spare parts and production and fielding support services. Work will be performed in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, California, Michigan and Virginia until March 2028.

The Marine Corps Systems Command serves as the contracting activity.

The award follows an August contract modification valued at $181 million that BAE Systems secured from the U.S. Navy. Under the firm-fixed-price modification, the company will deliver 31 full-rate production ACV medium caliber cannon mission role variants.

What Is the ACV?

The ACV is an 8×8 platform that offers open-ocean amphibious capability and land mobility to support the evolving requirements of the Marine Corps.

The Marine Corps approved the Initial Operational Capability of the ACV in November 2020. The vehicle replaces the amphibious assault vehicle, which the Marine Corps formally decommissioned in September after over five decades of service.