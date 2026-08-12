Brightfin’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization will enable agencies to gain visibility into technology spending

Federal agencies can now use the company’s IT spending management capabilities in a compliant cloud environment

Brightfin partnered with Knox Systems to achieve the authorization

Brightfin has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, Moderate Authorization through a partnership with Knox Systems , allowing federal agencies to use its IT financial management and technology expense management, or ITFM and TEM, platform in a compliant cloud environment.

What Capabilities Will Agencies Gain?

Knox said Tuesday the authorization gives agencies access to Brightfin’s IT spend management tool, which is designed to provide visibility into technology spending, particularly in telecommunications and mobile services. The tool consolidates previously siloed IT spend into a single view, supporting proactive asset and cost management rather than reactive compliance. It also supports chargeback and cost-modeling functions to help agencies monitor spending and assign accountability.

Brightfin applies that same visibility and cost discipline to artificial intelligence and cloud spend as well, helping agencies manage costs as they adopt new technology without losing budget control.

The Brightfin authorization adds to Knox’s growing portfolio of FedRAMP initiatives. In April, the company secured FedRAMP High authorization for its managed service platform through an expanded partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, enabling agencies handling sensitive federal data and controlled unclassified information to access secure cloud-based capabilities.

Knox has also supported FedRAMP authorization efforts for several technology providers. In recent months, Vectra AI achieved FedRAMP High authorization for its AI-native cybersecurity platform through a partnership with Knox, while Presage Technologies obtained authorization for its contactless vital sign monitoring technology.

What Did Knox & Brightfin Leadership Say About the FedRAMP Authorization?

Irina Denisenko , CEO of Knox Systems, said federal agencies are directing new spending toward AI and cloud infrastructure on top of technology budgets that were already difficult to monitor in telecom, mobile and enterprise IT.

“With Brightfin now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, agencies get the visibility to see exactly where every technology dollar is going, and the accountability to spend it well,” Denisenko added.