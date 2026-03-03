BAE Systems has rolled out Silver Link , a family of modular conformal antennas developed to support air dominance initiatives and airborne communications across defense platforms.

What Is BAE Systems’ Silver Link?

Silver Link is engineered to meet defined cost parameters and accelerate the transition from prototype development to full operational integration, BAE Systems said Monday. The offering supports expedited customer timelines, eliminating the need for prolonged custom design and prototyping efforts.

How Does Silver Link Support Rapid Deployment & Scalable Production?

The Silver Link antenna line offers reduced maintenance requirements. Supported by recent facility expansions, BAE Systems has established in-house rapid prototyping, manufacturing and mass production capabilities to deliver the antennas at scale. Designed to integrate with any host platform, Silver Link antennas conform to platform curvatures to preserve aerodynamic and structural integrity and support operational requirements across global theaters.

“With Silver Link™, we are leveraging our rich legacy of delivering results for our customers with speed and scale, and we’re backing it with significant internal investment to move faster, reduce cost, and eliminate integration risk,” said Lindsay McEwen , vice president and general manager of tactical solutions for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. “Silver Link™ antennas are designed to be adaptable to meet evolving requirements, provide assured communications, and be ready for rate manufacturing faster than ever before,” McEwen added.

BAE Systems’ Antenna Technology Investments