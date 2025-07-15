The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a $172.4 million task order for work under the Systems Engineering and Evaluation, Systems Analysis Worldwide VIII, or SEESAW VIII, program. The cost-plus-fixed-fee task order involves the development, integration and transitioning of various capabilities that address mission needs across the air, space and cyber domains, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work on the task order will be carried out in Rockville, Maryland. The expected completion date is Sept. 13, 2030.

SEESAW VIII Requirements

SEESAW VIII calls for various services in support of efforts within the cross domain, cloud storage, artificial intelligence/machine learning and data and information handling portfolio of the AFRL’s RIE division. The services sought include systems analysis and engineering, operations and maintenance, and lifecycle management and technical support.

Continuing BAE-AFRL Collaboration

The task order award marks the latest collaboration between BAE Systems and AFRL. Earlier this month, the company announced having been selected by the U.S. Air Force’s scientific research and development detachment for the incorporation of AI capabilities into the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, or BATDOK, which works to enhance remote medical care of wounded combatants in the battlefield. The continued development of BATDOK would be carried out via the Force Optimization through Rapid-prototyping, Gear Enhancements and Innovative Technology program.