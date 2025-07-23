in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Air Force Selects J&J Worldwide Services, Six Others for $950M Construction Services Contract

Air Force contract award

J&J Worldwide Services and six other companies have secured spots on a potential $950 million U.S. Air Force contract for construction services. The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract calls for a wide range of services, including maintenance, repairs, renovations and minor construction projects at the Kaiserslautern military community and Spangdahlem Air Base areas in Germany, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Construction Services Contract Details

The contract, which covers residential and commercial work, has a five-year performance period and four optional one-year extensions. Work is expected to be finished by July 2034 if all extensions are used.

The other awardees include F.K. Horn, SKE Support Services, Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau, Wolff & Muller Government Services, MICKAN Generalbaugesellschaft Amberg and PORR Government Services.

The requirement was competitively procured. Seven offers were received.

The 700th Contracting Squadron at Kapaun Air Station in Germany is the contracting activity.

Written by Taylor Brooks

