Air has partnered with ARA to share real-time battlefield fuel data

The collaboration integrates ARA’s sensor technology with Air’s Enterprise Readiness platform

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Air and Applied Research Associates have partnered to deliver real-time fuel consumption data to battlefield commanders and logistics teams to give them greater visibility and speed up the decision-making process.

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Air said Tuesday the strategic partnership connects ARA’s ArmorPulse-FS automated fuel sensing technology with its AI-native Enterprise Readiness platform to give tactical units predictive visibility into fuel availability.

How Does the Air-ARA Partnership Support Battlefield Logistics?

The joint system seeks to replace manual fuel tracking with automated sensor data drawn from ARA’s ArmorPulse-FS system. Air said the approach cut resupply planning time by 97 percent during the Army-led Project Convergence Capstone 5 exercise, reducing a 36-hour process to about one hour.

The architecture also tracks fuel levels by vehicle and location, feeding that information into Air’s platform to flag potential shortages before they occur. According to Air, its role is limited to planning, prioritization and orchestration, while platform operators retain control of tactical vehicle operations and safety-critical execution.

What Did Air & ARA Officials Say About the Partnership?

Tara Murphy Dougherty , CEO of Air, said increasingly mobile and dispersed operations are making it harder to sustain warfighters, and that pairing ARA’s sensor data with Air’s platform moves logistics toward prediction rather than reaction.

“This partnership delivers on our core mission: closing the gap between what the front line needs and what is delivered,” Dougherty stated.

Marchant Callis, a retired Army colonel and principal director of integrated solutions at ARA, said the elevated pace of battlefield operations requires instant, reliable insight.

“By partnering with Air, we’re able to advance an innovative, cost-effective predictive logistics capability that strengthens mission outcomes – from individual tactical fuel tanks all the way to enterprise level sustainment decisions,” Callis said.

How Does This Partnership Fit Into Air’s Broader Portfolio?

Air, formerly known as Govini, provides an AI-native Enterprise Readiness platform for the national security sector. The platform combines development, production, delivery and sustainment functions into a single system intended to identify capacity, surface constraints and coordinate resources for defense customers.